Bieber (4-2) picked up the win Tuesday against the Cubs after giving up two runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and three walks over 6.2 innings.

The right-hander certainly wasn't at his best, as he threw 121 pitches and had a season-low eight strikeouts, but he delivered another quality start while scattering 13 baserunners. Bieber has yet to surrender more than three earned runs in any start this season, and he has a 2.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 85:18 K:BB across 55 frames in 2021.