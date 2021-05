Chang is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Chang had started at first base in each of Cleveland's last three games, but two of those starts came against left-handed pitchers. He'll take a seat Sunday with a righty (Lucas Giolito) on the hill for Chicago, allowing Jake Bauers to pick up a turn at first base. Chang looks like he'll remain in a short-side platoon role for the foreseeable future.