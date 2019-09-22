Chang is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Chang went 1-for-10 with a double while starting at third base in each of the Tribe's last three games, with Cleveland opposing left-handed pitching in each of those contests. He'll bow out of the lineup in favor of platoon mate Ryan Flaherty in the series finale, but both players should be headed for permanent bench roles during the upcoming week with top third baseman Jose Ramirez (hand) on track to return from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus the White Sox.