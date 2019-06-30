The Indians optioned Chang to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

Chang earned his first callup to the big leagues earlier in the weekend following Jose Ramirez's placement on the paternity list. After starting at third base Friday against the Orioles and going 0-for-3, Chang was back on the bench Saturday, ultimately coming on as a pinch hitter and striking out in his lone plate appearance. With Ramirez returning to the team ahead of the series finale, Chang will forfeit his spot on the active roster.

