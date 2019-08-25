Indians' Yu Chang: Called up as Ramirez replacement
The Indians recalled Chang from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. He'll start at third base and bat seventh in the Indians' series finale with the Royals, according to Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star.
Chang will provide the Indians with some additional depth on the left side of the infield after star third baseman Jose Ramirez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured hand. Utility man Mike Freeman should be the top candidate to see the bulk of the action at the hot corner while Ramirez is out, but Freeman's left-handedness could at least afford Chang the opportunity to see regular work versus southpaws. Chang, who has hit .253 with nine home runs and four steals in 283 plate appearances at Columbus this season, will enter the starting nine right away with Cleveland opposing lefty Eric Skoglund on Sunday.
