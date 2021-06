Chang went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Orioles.

Chang went hitless in his first two at-bats, but he began his production with a two-RBI single in the sixth inning. Two frames later, he delivered a two-run home run for his second long ball of the season. Chang has struggled with the bat considerably through 101 plate appearances, as he's hit only .179/.218/.305 on the campaign.