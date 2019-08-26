Indians' Yu Chang: Impresses in first game sans J-Ram
Chang went 2-for-3 with a triple, walk and two runs Sunday in the Indians' 9-8 loss to the Royals in 10 innings.
Called up from Triple-A Columbus earlier in the day, Chang immediately stepped into the lineup as a replacement for the injured Jose Ramirez (hand) and ensured the Cleveland offense didn't miss a beat. It's worth noting the Indians were facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Eric Skoglund) in the contest, so the righty-hitting Chang won't necessarily see the overwhelming share of action at the hot corner while Ramirez is sidelined for at least multiple weeks. Manager Terry Francona could opt for a platoon at the position, with the lefty-batting Mike Freeman instead seeing the bulk of the starts in such a scenario.
