Indians' Yu Chang: Joining Indians for debut
Chang was called up from Triple-A Columbus on Friday and will start at third base against the Orioles.
Chang makes his way to the majors for his debut while Jose Ramirez moves to the paternity list. Ramirez is likely to be gone for all three games of the series, so Chang could see a good chunk of playing time this weekend. The 23-year-old has struggled at Columbus this season with a .205/.259/.359 slash line in 21 games after missing time with a finger sprain.
