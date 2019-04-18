Indians' Yu Chang: Lands on IL
Chang was placed on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Columbus with an undisclosed injury.
He dealt with a finger injury in spring training, but there has been no word regarding the nature of this most recent injury. Chang was hitting .171 with 13 strikeouts in 11 games so far with the Clippers.
