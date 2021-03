Chang appears to be the leading candidate to win a utility role this spring, MLB.com reports. He's hitting .294 (5-for-17) with three home runs this spring.

With the trade of Mike Freeman to the Reds, it looks like Chang will begin the season on the big league roster. If he can carry his strong showing at the plate into the regular season, it's not out of the question Cleveland could find a way to get him more at-bats.