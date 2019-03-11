Indians' Yu Chang: Optioned to minors
Chang was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
Chang is reportedly also carrying a minor finger injury, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic reports. The young shortstop could earn his first callup at some point this season after hitting a decent .256/.330/.411 with 13 homers for Columbus last year.
More News
-
Indians' Yu-Cheng Chang: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Indians' Yu-Cheng Chang: Shines among Eastern League shortstops•
-
Indians' Yu-Cheng Chang: Exits with injury Tuesday•
-
Indians' Yu-Cheng Chang: Displaying power stroke at Double-A•
-
Indians' Yu-Cheng Chang: Back in action with Lynchburg•
-
Indians' Yu-Cheng Chang: Placed on minor league DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...