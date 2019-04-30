Chang (finger) has gone 1-for-12 with one RBI and two strikeouts in four games with Triple-A Columbus since his return from the 7-day injured list.

He was forced to the IL earlier this month with a finger sprain, and while he returned in relatively short order, it seems Chang is still working to get his timing back. Chang had a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League last year, going 29-for-86 (.337 average) with four homers. The 23-year-old remains on Cleveland's 40-man roster.