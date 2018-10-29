Meneses was released by the Phillies on Monday so that he could join the Orix Buffaloes in Japan, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Meneses had an excellent season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, winning the International League MVP after hitting .311/.360/.510, but as a 26-year-old who had yet to reach the big leagues, his chances of having an impact at the top level were slim. He does fit the profile of someone who could theoretically put up big numbers in Japan and catch the eye of major-league scouts, so it's possible his name will be relevant in a few years, but it's equally likely that his time in American baseball has ended.