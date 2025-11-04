Jose Quintana: Hits free-agent market
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers declined Quintana's $15 million mutual option for 2026 on Tuesday.
The veteran left-hander will be given a $2 million buyout instead. Quintana made 24 regular-season starts for the Brewers this season, finishing with a 3.96 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 89:50 K:BB over 131.2 frames. The southpaw will turn 37 in January but should be able to land a decent contract from a club in need of a back-end starter.
More News
-
Brewers' Jose Quintana: Coughs up three in NLCS finale•
-
Brewers' Jose Quintana: Officially named Game 4 starter•
-
Brewers' Jose Quintana: Lined up to pitch Game 4•
-
Brewers' Jose Quintana: Healthy, could start Game 2•
-
Brewers' Jose Quintana: Looks good in sim game•
-
Brewers' Jose Quintana: Lands on injured list•