The Brewers declined Quintana's $15 million mutual option for 2026 on Tuesday.

The veteran left-hander will be given a $2 million buyout instead. Quintana made 24 regular-season starts for the Brewers this season, finishing with a 3.96 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 89:50 K:BB over 131.2 frames. The southpaw will turn 37 in January but should be able to land a decent contract from a club in need of a back-end starter.