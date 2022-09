Sources indicate the Rangers are interested in signing Plawecki, who was designated for assignment by the Red Sox last Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided reports.

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News confirmed the team's interest, adding that Plawecki might be a candidate for a backup role in 2023. Plawecki is considered a popular clubhouse guy and teammate, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, and his DFA prompted consternation among members of the Red Sox.