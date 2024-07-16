The Athletics released Armenteros on Monday.

Armenteros signed with Oakland for $3 million as a 17-year-old international free agent back in 2016. The Athletics added him to their 40-man roster over the offseason before booting him off of it in May, and he passed through waivers unclaimed. Armenteros is still just 25 but has struck out at a 37.2 percent clip in pro ball, slashing .219/.352/.329 between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas in 2024.