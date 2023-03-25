Voit opted out of his minor-league contract with the Brewers on Saturday, TCurt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Multiple writers who cover the Brewers are calling this a "procedural move" for Voit. The infielder is now eligible to negotiate with other clubs, but it appears there's interest in a reunion -- for lack of a better term -- between the two clubs. It would not be a shock if Voit was back with Milwaukee on a guaranteed deal, but there are other clubs who could use his services at this point in time as well.