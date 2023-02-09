site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' A.J. Puckett: Gets MiLB deal from Seattle
Puckett signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Thursday.
Puckett was a second-round pick of the Royals in the 2016
MLB Draft, but he has yet to appear in a game above the Double-A level and is now entering his age-28 season. The right-hander will function as organizational relief depth for Seattle in 2023.
