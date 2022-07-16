Frazier went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and two runs in a win over the Rangers on Friday.
Frazier's third two-hit effort in the last four games extended his hitting streak to five contests and pushed his batting average to .234, the highest it's been since June 11. The 30-year-old is still below his career norms in multiple categories, but it appears he may finally be shaking some of the bad luck that's implied in the combination of his impressive 12.0 percent strikeout rate and 26.1 percent line-drive rate and atypically low .259 BABIP.
