Frazier went 2-for-4 with two doubles a walk and a run scored Wednesday against the Phillies.

Frazier tallied his seventh and eighth doubles of the season, and he came around to score in the third inning. He has recorded multi-hit performances in four of his last five games, adding in one RBI and three runs scored. Overall, Frazier has maintained a .270/.346/.377 line across 136 plate appearances on the campaign.