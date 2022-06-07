Frazier went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Astros on Monday.

Frazier laced his 12th two-bagger of the season off Cristian Javier and also crossed the plate on both of Cal Raleigh's hits, a three-run home run in the second inning and a fourth-inning single. Frazier's double snapped a 19-plate-appearance hitless stretch that had encompassed his previous five games, and despite the productive night, he's still carrying an uninspiring .238/.305./.332 slash line for the season.