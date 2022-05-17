Frazier, who went 2-for-2 with an RBI single in a loss to the Blue Jays on Monday, is now hitting .378 (14-for-37) over his last 10 games.

Frazier didn't draw the start with southpaw Yusei Kikuchi on the mound to open the game for the Blue Jays, but he subsequently entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and remained in the contest as a defensive replacement in right field. The offseason acquisition has boosted his average and on-base percentage to .270 and .342, respectively, with his current surge, figures much more in line with his career norms. Entering Tuesday's action, he boasts four multi-hit efforts in the last six games.