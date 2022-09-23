Frazier went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a two-run double in a win over the Athletics on Thursday.

Frazier's clutch double in the sixth inning plated Jarred Kelenic and Dylan Moore to snap a 5-5 tie, and his ninth-inning single drove home Moore with the final run of the game. The veteran's productive showing out of the No. 9 spot in the order was an especially welcome sight, considering he'd been mired in a 2-for-22 slump over the previous eight games despite striking out at just an 8.7 percent clip in that span.