Frazier is hitting ninth and serving as the designated hitter Thursday against the Rays.
Frazier wasn't in Seattle's original starting lineup, though Tom Murphy was scratched for undisclosed reasons. Luis Torrens will move behind the plate with Frazier taking over as the designated hitter.
