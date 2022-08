Frazier went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Rangers on Friday.

Operating out of the No. 7 spot in the order, Frazier delivered one of three multi-hit efforts for the Mariners. The veteran came into the night mired in a 3-for-27 slump that had encompassed his previous seven contests, although the .130 BABIP he was saddled with during that span certainly didn't help matters.