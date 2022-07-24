Frazier went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the Astros on Saturday.
The All-Star break did nothing to cool off the veteran's bat, as Frazier has now hit safely in nine straight games. The veteran has five multi-hit efforts during that span as well, and he's raised his average 22 points to .240 since July 3.
