Frazier entered Thursday's win over the Rangers as a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth inning and remained in the game at shortstop, going 1-for-2 with a run.

Frazier's pinch-hit appearance culminated in a single to right center, and he ultimately came around to score when Julio Rodriguez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The All-Star break may be coming at an inopportune time for the veteran, who's now boasting a .357/.345/.464 slash line over his last eight games and has hit safely in four straight.