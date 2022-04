Frazier went 4-for-5 with a double, triple, two runs and four RBI in an 11-1 win over the Astros on Friday.

Frazier set the table for Seattle's offense out of the leadoff spot with a single and run in the first and sixth innings, a run-scoring triple in the fourth, and a two-RBI double in the seventh. The four hits match the first-year Mariner's total through his first seven games and snaps an 0-for-9 stretch, and the 30-year-old is now slashing .229/.250/.343.