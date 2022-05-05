site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Adam Frazier: Gets breather Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Frazier isn't starting Thursday against the Rays.
Frazier will get a day off after he went 1-for-12 with a strikeout over the last three games. Abraham Toro will take over at second base and lead off.
