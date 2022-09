Frazier is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Frazier will take a seat after going 4-for-18 with a pair of extra-base hits and a walk while starting each of the past six games in the middle infield. The 30-year-old's last two appearances came at shortstop, but Frazier should settle back in at his natural spot at second base moving forward with J.P. Crawford (pectoral) returning to the lineup Thursday following a three-game absence.