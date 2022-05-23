Frazier went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and a two-run home run in an extra-inning loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

Frazier erased 2-0 deficit in the sixth inning with a 321-foot shot to right field that plated Taylor Trammell, and he subsequently added his RBI single that snapped a 3-3 tie in the 10th inning. While the Mariners went on to blow that lead via a Frenchy Cordero grand slam in the home half of the frame for the team's latest excruciating loss, Frazier snapped a brief 0-for-14 slump with his spectacular showing, which also marked his first multi-RBI tally since April 27.