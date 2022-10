Frazier went 2-for-3 with an RBI single in a loss to the Tigers on Monday.

Frazier's multi-hit effort was one of only two on the night for the Mariners and served as his first such tally since Sept. 22. While the veteran's .238 average and .613 OPS are well below his career norms, Frazier is showing some encouraging signs at the plate as the postseason approaches, hitting a solid .276 with three doubles and five RBI across his last nine games.