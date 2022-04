Frazier went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

Frazier once again made noise out of the leadoff spot, extending his current tear at the plate to three games. Factoring in Sunday's production, Frazier went 7-for-13 with a double, a triple, five RBI and three runs over the weekend set against the Astros, boosting his average 123 points to .256 in the process.