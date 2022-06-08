Frazier went 2-for-2 with two walks in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

Frazier's perfect night at the plate bumped up his season slash line back up to .245/.317/.338 following a recent 0-for-19, five-game skid. The 30-year-old still has a ways to go before approximating the career .281 average and .757 OPS he entered the season with, but the fact he's pairing a modest 12.0 percent strikeout rate with an elevated 26.1 percent line-drive rate suggests he's eventually due to for some better luck when putting the ball in play.