Frazier went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in an extra-inning loss to the Astros on Sunday.

Frazier did a nice job setting the table out of the top of the order, reaching safely for the seventh straight game in the process. The veteran outfielder's .244/.304/.312 slash line remains very much a work in progress, but Frazier's batting average is now at its highest point since June 7.