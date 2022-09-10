site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-adam-frazier-on-bench-saturday-852082 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Adam Frazier: On bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Frazier isn't starting Saturday against Atlanta.
Frazier went 2-for-13 with four strikeouts over the last three games and will get a day off Saturday. Abraham Toro is starting at the keystone and batting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read