Frazier isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.
Frazier is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak in which he's gone 5-for-21 with a double, five runs, four RBI, two walks and three strikeouts. Abraham Toro will start at the keystone and lead off Saturday.
