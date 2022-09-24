site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Adam Frazier: Out of lineup
Frazier will sit Saturday against the Royals.
Frazier has hit just .175/.242/.228 since the start of September. Dylan Moore will take over at second base in his absence.
