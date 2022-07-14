Frazier went 4-for-7 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Nationals.

After taking Josiah Gray deep for a solo shot in the fourth inning of the matinee, Frazier added a second-inning steal and a sixth-inning sacrifice fly in the nightcap. The utility player is on a roll at the plate, collecting multiple hits in three of his last five games and batting .280 (14-for-50) over his last 15 contests, but on the season Frazier still carries a sluggish .229/.291/.304 slash line with three homers, three stolen bases, 23 RBI and 34 runs through 87 games.