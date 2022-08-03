Frazier went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Yankees.

Frazier has been a solid source of batting average and steals dating back to the beginning of July, as he's hitting .323 while chipping in four stolen bases over a stretch of 26 games. After making each of his last three starts in the outfield, Frazier will be back at his natural second base position Wednesday while batting second in the series finale in New York.