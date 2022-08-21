Frazier went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.

Frazier's sac fly gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. He was also plunked and stole second in the sixth, notching his eighth steal in 12 attempts this year. The second baseman saw his modest four-game hitting streak snapped Saturday, but this was just the fifth time in 18 August games he's produced an RBI. Frazier is slashing .248/.313/.319 with three home runs, 31 RBI and 53 runs scored through 482 plate appearances.