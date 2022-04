Frazier went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a stolen base and a run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Frazier got things going for the Mariners' offense from the leadoff spot, notching his fourth multi-hit game of the season and collecting his first theft. He also drew his second walk of the campaign and extended his modest hitting steak to five games. Over that stretch, he is batting .524 (11-for-21) with three doubles, four runs and five RBI.