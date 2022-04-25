Frazier went 1-for-5 with a walk and three runs in an extra-innings win over the Royals on Sunday.

Frazier's weekend funk at the plate persisted to an extent, but the talented leadoff man still made a solid impact, including scoring the winning run in the 12th inning on Jesse Winker's single. Frazier went just 1-for-14 during the three-game series versus the Royals, but given his previous body of work, he's likely to snap out of that malaise in short order.