Frazier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

The lefty-hitting Frazier will stay on the bench for the second straight game with the Angels set to deploy a lefty (Jose Suarez) as their primary pitcher. The righty-hitting Dylan Moore will once again fill in for Frazier after going 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base while drawing the start at second base in the Mariners' 5-3 win Saturday, when southpaw Patrick Sandoval was on the mound for the Angels.