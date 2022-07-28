Frazier went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday.
Frazier saw a nine-game hitting streak snapped Sunday against the Astros, but he'll head into a rematch with Houston on Thursday with a new one in tow after recording a single for the third consecutive game Wednesday. The stolen base was a nice bonus for fantasy managers and puts Frazier halfway to the career-high 10 bags he swiped in 2021 with the Pirates and Padres.
