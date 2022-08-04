Frazier went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Yankees.

The 30-year-old continues to turn his season around. Frazier has banged out multiple hits in four of the last five games, and since the beginning of July he's batting .330 (32-for-97). The prolonged hot streak has boosted his slash line on the year to .250/.311/.316 with three homers, seven steals, 27 RBI and 44 runs through 104 contests.