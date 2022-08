Frazier went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and two RBI during Tuesday's 8-2 victory against the Angels.

Frazier singled and scored during a sixth inning rally before tripling in two valuable insurance runs and scoring again in the ninth. The multi-hit game is the 30-year-old's fifth this month and he boasts a solid .269/.367/.365 slash line through 15 August games, though the triple was only his fourth extra-base hit in that span and he hasn't homered since July 13.