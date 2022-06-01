Frazier went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs in the victory over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Frazier doubled and scored in the second inning before adding a single and scoring again in the following frame. The multi-hit effort extended Frazier's hit streak to five games, going 6-for-21 over those contests. He's now secured at least one hit in seven of his last eight games after going three straight without a base knock.