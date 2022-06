Frazier went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

The veteran outfielder was one of the few Mariners to get into scoring position Sunday in what was ultimately a shutout loss. The steal was Frazier's second of the season after he posted a career-high 10 in 2021, but he's enduring a miserable June thus far with a .105 average (4-for-38) through 11 games.