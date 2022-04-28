Frazier, who went 1-for-3 in a loss to the Rays on Wednesday, has hit safely in three straight games while lacing a double, drawing two walks and recording three RBI in that span.

The three runs he plated, which got him to 10 RBI on the season, came courtesy of a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning of Tuesday's win over Tampa Bay that doubled the Mariners' lead to 6-0 at the time. Frazier's current .243/.317/.338 slash line over 82 plate appearances is still below his usual standards, but his typically modest 14.6 percent strikeout rate and elevated 25.8 percent line-drive rate suggest he'll be due for more success over time if both numbers persist.